Site survey images of facilities being used in support of unaccompanied children, April 12, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) aggressively works with its interagency partners to ensure that unaccompanied migrant children are safe and unified with family members or other suitable sponsors as quickly and safely as possible. The use of the JBSA-Lackland facility will have no impact on DoD's ability to conduct its primary mission or on military readiness. Military personnel will not be staffing this site or providing care for the children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Wilkinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 08:59 Photo ID: 6609219 VIRIN: 210412-F-SE617-008 Resolution: 5377x3585 Size: 8.06 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Unaccompanied children temporary facilities preparation [Image 39 of 39], by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.