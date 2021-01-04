Grafenwoehr Training Area is a diverse part of Bavaria with several microclimates with unique March 24, 2021 Grafenwoehr, Germany. The 7th Army Training Command works with the German Bundesforst to protect and sustain the environment in GTA. An important Natura 2000 site in Bavaria, GTA is home to hundreds of plant and animal species. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 08:03
|Photo ID:
|6609138
|VIRIN:
|210401-A-DT978-0154
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|26.95 MB
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GTA Wildlife and Forest [Image 5 of 5], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
