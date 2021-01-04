Grafenwoehr Training Area is a diverse part of Bavaria with several microclimates with unique March 24, 2021 Grafenwoehr, Germany. The 7th Army Training Command works with the German Bundesforst to protect and sustain the environment in GTA. An important Natura 2000 site in Bavaria, GTA is home to hundreds of plant and animal species. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 08:03 Photo ID: 6609138 VIRIN: 210401-A-DT978-0154 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 26.95 MB Location: BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GTA Wildlife and Forest [Image 5 of 5], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.