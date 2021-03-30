Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GTA Wildlife

    GERMANY

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A heard of deer graze in the valley March 24, 2021 on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany. The 7th Army Training Command works with the German Bundesforst to protect and sustain the environment in GTA. An important Natura 2000 site in Bavaria, GTA is home to hundreds of plant and animal species. (US Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Grafenwoehr Training Area
    #earthday
    7th Army Training Command
    Bundesforst
    #earthdayiseveryday

