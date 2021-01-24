Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shared Experiences | 379th ELRS | Russell Smith

    Shared Experiences | 379th ELRS | Russell Smith

    QATAR

    01.24.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Russell Smith, ground transportation supporter for the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, poses for a portrait on Jan. 25, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Smith frequently transports troops around base, including aircrew to and from the flightline, and hopes to one day become an aircrew member himself and train as a loadmaster or boom operator. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shared Experiences | 379th ELRS | Russell Smith [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shared Experiences | 379th ELRS | Russell Smith

    Qatar
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Al Udeid Air Base
    shared experiences

