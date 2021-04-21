U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Russell Smith, ground transportation supporter for the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, inspects a tractor trailer on Jan. 25, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Smith frequently transports troops around base, including aircrew to and from the flightline, and hopes to one day become an aircrew member himself and train as a loadmaster or boom operator. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 01:59 Photo ID: 6608934 VIRIN: 210124-Z-AP992-0004 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 2.34 MB Location: QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shared Experiences | 379th ELRS | Russell Smith [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.