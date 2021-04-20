Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INDOPACOM - University of Hawaii signing ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    INDOPACOM - University of Hawaii signing ceremony

    CAMP H M SMITH, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony J Rivera 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    210420-N-XC372-1022 CAMP SMITH, Hawaii (Apr. 20, 2021) Adm. Phil Davidson, Commander U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, right, and Dr. David Lassner, president of the University of Hawai’i, exchange a handshake during a signing ceremony. Both signed a Memorandum of Understanding, deepening cooperation between USINDOPACOM and the University of Hawai’i. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony J. Rivera/Released)

    University of Hawaii
    Memorandum of Understanding
    Admiral Davidson
    INDOPACOM
    Dr. David Lassner

