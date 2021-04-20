INDOPACOM - University of Hawaii signing ceremony

210420-N-XC372-1004 CAMP SMITH, Hawaii (Apr. 20, 2021) Adm. Phil Davidson, Commander U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, right, listens to Dr. David Lassner, president of the University of Hawai’i, during a signing ceremony. Both signed a Memorandum of Understanding, deepening cooperation between USINDOPACOM and the University of Hawai’i. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony J. Rivera/Released)

