    Wolf 2 passes 2,000 flying hour milestone [Image 4 of 5]

    Wolf 2 passes 2,000 flying hour milestone

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. David “Wolf II” Ross, 8th Fighter Wing vice commander, celebrates with 80th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 16, 2021. Ross recently passed 2,000 flying hours, primarily in the F-16, T-37 Tweet and T-38 Talon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    Wolf Pack
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    pilots
    8 FW
    Wolf II
    2000 flight hours

