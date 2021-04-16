Wolf 2 passes 2,000 flying hour milestone

Col. David “Wolf II” Ross, 8th Fighter Wing vice commander, flashes the 80th Fighter Squadron’s ‘crush ‘em’ sign in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 16, 2021. Ross recently passed 2,000 flying hours, primarily in the F-16, T-37 Tweet and T-38 Talon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

