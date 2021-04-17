Idaho National Guard recognized as the top pilot team at Hawgsmoke 2021

Idaho National Guard A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots and their crews come home to Boise as the 2021 Hawgsmoke Overall Team champions. The Hawgsmoke is a biennial aerial competition where approximately 150 Airmen from 13 Air Force units compete in a competition designed to test the bombing, missile and tactical gunnery skills of the pilots and maintainers of the U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft. This year it was held at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, from April 14-17 and Idaho won the Top Overall Team. Idaho will then host the next one, tentatively scheduled for late spring of 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

