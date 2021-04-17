Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho National Guard recognized as the top pilot team at Hawgsmoke 2021 [Image 1 of 3]

    Idaho National Guard recognized as the top pilot team at Hawgsmoke 2021

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Idaho National Guard A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots and their crews come home to Boise as the 2021 Hawgsmoke Overall Team champions. The Hawgsmoke is a biennial aerial competition where approximately 150 Airmen from 13 Air Force units compete in a competition designed to test the bombing, missile and tactical gunnery skills of the pilots and maintainers of the U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft. This year it was held at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, from April 14-17 and Idaho won the Top Overall Team. Idaho will then host the next one, tentatively scheduled for late spring of 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 19:54
    Photo ID: 6608571
    VIRIN: 210417-Z-AY311-543
    Resolution: 2700x1802
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    This work, Idaho National Guard recognized as the top pilot team at Hawgsmoke 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Idaho Sweeps Top Honors During Hawgsmoke 2021

    Air National Guard
    pilot
    124th Fighter Wing
    190th Fighter Squadron
    Hawgsmoke 2021

