Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sentry Savannah 2021 Aircraft prepare for exercise [Image 10 of 15]

    Sentry Savannah 2021 Aircraft prepare for exercise

    GARDEN CITY, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Rice 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Fighter Wing line up to install a new engine for a F-15C aircraft at the Air Dominance Center during Sentry Savannah 2021, hosted by the Georgia Air National Guard, in Savannah, Georgia., April 20, 2021. More than 10 units and over 60 aircraft are participating in Sentry Savannah 2021, the Air National Guard’s largest air-to-air, 4th and 5th generation fighter exercise, to showcase the nation's combat aircraft readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeff Rice)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 18:08
    Photo ID: 6608448
    VIRIN: 210420-Z-UA734-1010
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: GARDEN CITY, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentry Savannah 2021 Aircraft prepare for exercise [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Jeffrey Rice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sentry Savannah 2021 Aircraft prepare for exercise
    Sentry Savannah 2021 Aircraft prepare for exercise
    Sentry Savannah 2021 Aircraft prepare for exercise
    Sentry Savannah 2021 Aircraft prepare for exercise
    Sentry Savannah 2021 Aircraft prepare for exercise
    Sentry Savannah 2021 Aircraft prepare for exercise
    Sentry Savannah 2021 Aircraft prepare for exercise
    Sentry Savannah 2021 Aircraft prepare for exercise
    Sentry Savannah 2021 Aircraft prepare for exercise
    Sentry Savannah 2021 Aircraft prepare for exercise
    Sentry Savannah 2021 Aircraft prepare for exercise
    Sentry Savannah 2021 Aircraft prepare for exercise
    Sentry Savannah 2021 Aircraft prepare for exercise
    Sentry Savannah 2021 Aircraft prepare for exercise
    Sentry Savannah 2021 Aircraft prepare for exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Georgia Air National Guard
    Air Force
    USAF
    ADC
    SentrySavannah2104

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT