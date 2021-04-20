Sentry Savannah 2021 Aircraft prepare for exercise

U.S. Air Force airmen from the Colorado Air National Guard’s 140th Fighter Wing discuss the preflight checklist at the Air Dominance Center during Sentry Savannah 2021, hosted by the Georgia Air National Guard, in Savannah, Georgia., April 20, 2021. More than 10 units and over 60 aircraft are participating in Sentry Savannah 2021, the Air National Guard’s largest air-to-air, 4th and 5th generation fighter exercise, to showcase the nation's combat aircraft readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeff Rice)

