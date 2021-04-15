25thID FiST Night Training at Makua Valley

Schofield Barracks, HI — Fire Support team (FiST) from 3-7 Field Artillery, 25th Infantry Division Artillery and attached to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion 35th Infantry Regiment, 3IBCT conducted a TMP convoy with Overhead support from AH-64’s to establish an observation post at Makua Valley in Waianae, Hawaii on 15 April, 2021. They conducted Artillery Air Assault call for fire, and other key training tasks to hone their craft.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica Scott)

