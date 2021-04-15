Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25thID FiST Night Training at Makua Valley [Image 13 of 18]

    25thID FiST Night Training at Makua Valley

    MAKUA VALLEY, WAIANAE, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jessica Scott 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Schofield Barracks, HI — Fire Support team (FiST) from 3-7 Field Artillery, 25th Infantry Division Artillery and attached to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion 35th Infantry Regiment, 3IBCT conducted a TMP convoy with Overhead support from AH-64’s to establish an observation post at Makua Valley in Waianae, Hawaii on 15 April, 2021. They conducted Artillery Air Assault call for fire, and other key training tasks to hone their craft.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica Scott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 16:12
    Photo ID: 6608282
    VIRIN: 210415-A-PO701-481
    Resolution: 5459x3639
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: MAKUA VALLEY, WAIANAE, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25thID FiST Night Training at Makua Valley [Image 18 of 18], by SPC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    DoD
    FiST
    Army
    Tropic Lightning
    25thID
    Americas Pacific Division

