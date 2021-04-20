Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The DANG goes on a FAM flight [Image 2 of 2]

    The DANG goes on a FAM flight

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emily Moon 

    142nd Wing

    The Director of the Air National Guard, Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, flew in a familiarization flight with the 142nd Wing Commander, Col. David R. Unruh, in a F-15D Eagle, during Sentry Savannah 21-1 April 20, 2021, Savannah, Ga. Sentry Savannah 21-1 is the Air National Guard's largest air-to-air, joint aerial combat exercise hosted by the Georgia Air National Guard at the Air Dominance Center.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 15:22
    Photo ID: 6608047
    VIRIN: 210420-Z-GI695-0343
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DANG goes on a FAM flight [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Emily Moon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Georgia Air National Guard
    Oregon Air National Guard
    Portland Air National Guard Base
    142nd Wing

