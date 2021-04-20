The DANG goes on a FAM flight

The Director of the Air National Guard, Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, flew in a familiarization flight with the 142nd Wing Commander, Col. David R. Unruh, in a F-15D Eagle, during Sentry Savannah 21-1 April 20, 2021, Savannah, Ga. Sentry Savannah 21-1 is the Air National Guard's largest air-to-air, joint aerial combat exercise hosted by the Georgia Air National Guard at the Air Dominance Center.
