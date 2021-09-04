Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Wichita Conducts Familiarization Training with HSC 22 [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Wichita Conducts Familiarization Training with HSC 22

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    04.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210409-N-N3764-0204
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (April 9th, 2021) -- Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13), conduct familiarization training aboard an SH-60B Seahawk helicopter attached to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 8, April 9, 2021. Wichita is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class Keith E. Mitchell/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 15:07
    Photo ID: 6608038
    VIRIN: 210409-N-N3764-0204
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 280.97 KB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Wichita Conducts Familiarization Training with HSC 22 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Underway
    HSC 22
    US Naval Forces Southern Command
    US Fourth Fleet
    USS Wichita (LCS 13)

