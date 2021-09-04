USS Wichita Conducts Familiarization Training with HSC 22

210409-N-N3764-0205

CARIBBEAN SEA - (April 9th, 2021) -- Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13), conduct familiarization training aboard an SH-60B Seahawk helicopter attached to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 8, April 9, 2021. Wichita is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class Keith E. Mitchell/Released)

Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Location: CARIBBEAN SEA