    210419-N-UN585-2017 [Image 5 of 8]

    210419-N-UN585-2017

    ENGLISH CHANNEL

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    ENGLISH CHANNEL (April 19, 2021) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Nicholas Schwab, right, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Billy Fields download a Mark 38 25mm gun mount aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) during Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST), April 19, 2021. FOST is a three-week exercise led by the Royal Navy that tests the ship’s warfighting ability. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    This work, 210419-N-UN585-2017 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    live fire
    6th fleet
    USS Ross
    DDG 71
    FOST

