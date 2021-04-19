210419-N-UN585-1053

ENGLISH CHANNEL (April 19, 2021) Command Master Chief Rodolfo Lopez, left, welcomes members of the British Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST) team aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) in the English Channel, April 19, 2021. FOST is a three-week exercise led by the Royal Navy that tests the ship’s warfighting ability. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

