210419-N-CJ510-0104 AEGEAN SEA (April 19, 2021) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 3rd Class Joshua Ferdinand does maintenance on a carbon dioxide bottle in a main space aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 19, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 12:08
|Photo ID:
|6607732
|VIRIN:
|210419-N-CJ510-0104
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|AEGEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
