210419-N-CJ510-0090 AEGEAN SEA (April 19, 2021) Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Daniel Flagg, right, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Michael Mandrell stand watch in a main space aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 19, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

Date Taken: 04.19.2021
Location: AEGEAN SEA
by PO2 Andrea Rumple