148th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal conducts training

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen from the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, searches for an unexploded ordnance during a chemical operation training exercise on April 16, 2021. EOD technicians are trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats, serve as the Air Force's bomb squad and are assigned often dangerous missions in diverse environments worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tylin Rust)

Date Taken: 04.16.2021
Location: DULUTH, MN, US