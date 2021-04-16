Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    148th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal conducts training [Image 6 of 6]

    148th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal conducts training

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Airman Tylin Rust 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen from the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, searches for an unexploded ordnance during a chemical operation training exercise on April 16, 2021. EOD technicians are trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats, serve as the Air Force's bomb squad and are assigned often dangerous missions in diverse environments worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tylin Rust)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 12:18
    Photo ID: 6607723
    VIRIN: 210416-Z-BB071-0005
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 148th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal conducts training [Image 6 of 6], by AB Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    148th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal conducts training
    148th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal conducts training
    148th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal conducts training
    148th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal conducts training
    148th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal conducts training
    148th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal conducts training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT