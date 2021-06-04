The National League of Families POW/MIA flag flies on site during the Detachment 2 Commander, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adam Points visit on a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) excavation operation in Ha Tinh Province, Socialist Republic of Vietnam, April 6, 2021. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Neal)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 09:48
|Photo ID:
|6607466
|VIRIN:
|210406-A-NI330-1127
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|34.69 MB
|Location:
|HA TINH PROVINCE, VN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fulfilling Our Nation's Promise in Vietnam, Detachment 2 Commander tours recovery site [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Michael ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
