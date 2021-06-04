Fulfilling Our Nation's Promise in Vietnam, Detachment 2 Commander tours recovery site

Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Detachment 2 Commander, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adam Points, right, talks with U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jack Swift, a DPAA recovery team an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician augmentee, during a recovery mission in Ha Tinh Province, Vietnam, April 6, 2021. During his visit, Points spoke with local nationals and witnessed the recovery efforts for a missing U.S. service member lost during the Vietnam War. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Neal)

