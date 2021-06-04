Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Detachment 2 Commander, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adam Points, right, talks with U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jack Swift, a DPAA recovery team an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician augmentee, during a recovery mission in Ha Tinh Province, Vietnam, April 6, 2021. During his visit, Points spoke with local nationals and witnessed the recovery efforts for a missing U.S. service member lost during the Vietnam War. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Neal)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 09:51
|Photo ID:
|6607464
|VIRIN:
|210406-A-NI330-1028
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|29.15 MB
|Location:
|HA TINH PROVINCE, VN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fulfilling Our Nation's Promise in Vietnam, Detachment 2 Commander tours recovery site [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Michael ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT