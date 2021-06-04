Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chalk the Walk [Image 3 of 3]

    Chalk the Walk

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Kambra Blackmon 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (April 6, 2021) - Sailors assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain decorated a sidewalk on Naval Support Activity Bahrain with images and hashtags in support of the Fleet and Family Support Center Bahrain Chalk the Walk event. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is supporting the community effort in reducing sexual violence through prevention, education and awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (US Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
