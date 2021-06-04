MANAMA, Bahrain (April 6, 2021) - Sailors assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain pose for a photo after decorating the sidewalk on Naval Support Activity Bahrain with images and hashtags in support of the Fleet and Family Support Center Bahrain Chalk the Walk event. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain supported the community effort in reducing sexual violence through prevention, education and awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (US Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain)

