U.S. Navy Security Forces Conduct Vehicle Inspection Training

MISAWA, Japan (April 20, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Derrick Marshall, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, searches a vehicle for threats or illegal contraband during a training exercise. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

