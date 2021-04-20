Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Security Forces Conduct Vehicle Inspection Training [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Navy Security Forces Conduct Vehicle Inspection Training

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Seaman Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210420-N-GR586-3012

    MISAWA, Japan (April 20, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Derrick Marshall, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, searches a vehicle for threats or illegal contraband during a training exercise. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

    NSF
    NAF Misawa
    Navy Security Forces

