SECNAV Visits USS Monsoor

SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2021) Acting Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), the Honorable Thomas W. Harker, tours the “Hall of Heroes” aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001). Harker visited Monsoor during the Fleet Unmanned System Integrated Battle Problem 21 exercise April 16, 2021. (U.S. Navy Photo by Fire Controlman 2nd Class Hannah Dill)

Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021