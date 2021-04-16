Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Visits USS Monsoor [Image 2 of 3]

    SECNAV Visits USS Monsoor

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2021) Acting Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), the Honorable Thomas W. Harker, tours the “Hall of Heroes” aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001).
    Harker visited Monsoor during the Fleet Unmanned System Integrated Battle Problem 21 exercise April 16, 2021. (U.S. Navy Photo by Fire Controlman 2nd Class Hannah Dill)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
