Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    OPERATION BABY SHOWER 2021 [Image 2 of 3]

    OPERATION BABY SHOWER 2021

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Allen Winston 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airman First Class Michael Jessen and his spouse attend Operation Baby Shower at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, 2021. This inaugural event celebrates families with new babies while also providing support and education for the endeavor of the parenthood.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 17:56
    Photo ID: 6606676
    VIRIN: 210416-F-LL930-1055
    Resolution: 4092x3274
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPERATION BABY SHOWER 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by Allen Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OPERATION BABY SHOWER 2021
    OPERATION BABY SHOWER 2021
    OPERATION BABY SHOWER 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kirtland Air force Base
    OPERATION BABY SHOWER
    377 ABW
    Edith R. Wegner
    Violence & Suicide Prevention Program Manager

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT