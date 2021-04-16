Members of Team Kirtland attend one of the many booths during Operation Baby Shower at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, 2021. This inaugural event celebrates families with new babies while also providing support and education for the endeavor of the parenthood.
This work, OPERATION BABY SHOWER 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by Allen Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
