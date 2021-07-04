Army’s Joint Systems Integration Laboratory during COMMEX

The Army’s Joint Systems Integration Laboratory hosted its second communications exercise (COMMEX 2) at Aberdeen Proving Ground April 5-16. Military service participants leveraged the JSIL to support a joint science and technology environment that will enable the U.S. Army to explore Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control and Multi-Domain Operations during Project Convergence 21.



Photo by: Kathryn Bailey, PEO C3T Public Affairs

Date Taken: 04.07.2021
Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US