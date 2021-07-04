The Army’s Joint Systems Integration Laboratory hosted its second communications exercise (COMMEX 2) at Aberdeen Proving Ground April 5-16. Military service participants leveraged the JSIL to support a joint science and technology environment that will enable the U.S. Army to explore Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control and Multi-Domain Operations during Project Convergence 21.
Photo by: Kathryn Bailey, PEO C3T Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 17:15
|Photo ID:
|6606613
|VIRIN:
|210407-A-LD704-920
|Resolution:
|1024x683
|Size:
|581.85 KB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army’s Joint Systems Integration Laboratory during COMMEX [Image 3 of 3], by Edric Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT