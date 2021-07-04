Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army's Joint Systems Integration Laboratory during COMMEX

    Army’s Joint Systems Integration Laboratory during COMMEX

    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Edric Thompson 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

    The Army’s Joint Systems Integration Laboratory hosted its second communications exercise (COMMEX 2) at Aberdeen Proving Ground April 5-16. Military service participants leveraged the JSIL to support a joint science and technology environment that will enable the U.S. Army to explore Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control and Multi-Domain Operations during Project Convergence 21.

    Photo by: Kathryn Bailey, PEO C3T Public Affairs

    This work, Army's Joint Systems Integration Laboratory during COMMEX [Image 3 of 3], by Edric Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army’s Joint Systems Integration Laboratory during COMMEX
    Army’s Joint Systems Integration Laboratory during COMMEX
    Army’s Joint Systems Integration Laboratory during COMMEX

