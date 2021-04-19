Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG supports Pima County warehouse operations [Image 4 of 5]

    AZNG supports Pima County warehouse operations

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Cass Ailene Rich, 162nd Operations Support Squadron aviation resource specialist, prepares personal protective equipment for distribution at a Pima County Warehouse in Tucson, Ariz., April 19, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 16:31
    Photo ID: 6606523
    VIRIN: 210419-Z-RC891-0016
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 9.76 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG supports Pima County warehouse operations [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PPE
    Arizona
    National Guard
    COVID
    AZCV19
    Community Response

