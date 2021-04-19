AZNG supports Pima County warehouse operations

U.S. Army Spc. Richard Winstead, 158th Infantry Regiment infantryman, prepares personal protective equipment for distribution at a Pima County Warehouse in Tucson, Ariz., April 19, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

