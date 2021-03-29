Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Work keeps award-winning employees on the move [Image 1 of 2]

    Work keeps award-winning employees on the move

    PA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Thomas Robbins 

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    Audiovisual Technician Grant Chyko was named the Tobyhanna Army Depot Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 in the junior category.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 13:00
    Photo ID: 6606098
    VIRIN: 210329-A-TB732-1003
    Resolution: 1413x1141
    Size: 210.69 KB
    Location: PA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Work keeps award-winning employees on the move [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Robbins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Work keeps award-winning employees on the move
    Work keeps award-winning employees on the move

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Work keeps award-winning employees on the move

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    People

    TAGS

    quarterly awards
    Tobyhanna Army Depot
    Invest in our People

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT