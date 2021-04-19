Work keeps award-winning employees on the move

Extensive travel is characteristic of the work two award-winning individuals perform here and at numerous CONUS (continental United States) locations.

Audiovisual Technician Grant Chyko and Electronics Technician Andrew Hrosovsky were named the Tobyhanna Army Depot Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, junior and senior categories, respectively.

The award winners share a strong work ethic and dedication to duty. According to coworkers, each has the reputation of a subject-matter expert based on years of exceptional performance.

Chyko rarely stays in the same depot location for long. Mission requirements change from one day to the next as he moves from one place to another making sure Team Tobyhanna has the strategic communication tools necessary to stay connected via conference rooms using MS Teams, video teleconference and display briefings.

“As Tobyhanna Army Depot’s prime link in the video teleconference process, Grant has demonstrated great knowledge and experience, and is always eager to be of assistance,” said Melissa Flowers, public affairs officer. “Grant is a steadfast and loyal employee who consistently goes above and beyond to meet customer requirements, which are frequently received minutes before they are needed.”

Chyko volunteered to assist the depot’s only photographer by training to take Department of the Army photos, according to Flowers. He also willingly rearranged his work schedule to help the Joint Regional Security Stack migration team conduct testing at odd hours of the day and night.

“I learned the importance of a job well done from my parents and other family members,” Chyko said. “I wouldn’t be here without the support of my coworkers and the career opportunities available at Tobyhanna.”

The depot veteran is assigned to the Public Affairs Office, while Hrosovsky works for the Production Engineering Directorate’s Site Installation and SATCOM Engineering Branch.

Hrosovsky spends much of the year on the road conducting wireless installations for joint-force customers. As a leader, he plans work schedules, maintains quality and ensures the safety of the installation teams.

“Andy’s work ethic and tireless dedication to duty set the standard and are contagious within the branch,” said Shawn Smith, branch chief. “He willingly shares his technical expertise with coworkers and is frequently sought out for his proficiency in electrical distribution, mission command centers, network, wireless, system design and installation to name a few.”

Hrosovsky explained there is a lot of behind-the-scenes work leading up to the actual installs that includes design reviews, material procurement and working with others on larger missions.

“There’s never a dull moment,” he said, adding that he attributes his success to coworkers, and “sheer determination and relentless optimism”.

Recognizing employees for a job well done is directly linked to one of the Toby 2028 objectives -- Invest in our People. The objective centers on developing an agile and innovative workforce dedicated to providing the best value to the warfighter. The quarterly awards program identifies and rewards junior-, senior- and supervisor-level employees who, in the performance of their assigned duties, have established a pattern of excellence. Nominations may be submitted by co-workers, who work with the nominee, directly or indirectly, with a minimum of at least four nominators or by an employee’s supervisor.

Winners will receive a special parking space for the quarter, a $500 On-The-Spot Award and a plaque. Winning packages are automatically forwarded to the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) to compete in their respective categories. The C4ISR quarterly award winners receive the Department of the Army (DA) Achievement Medal for Civilian Service and CECOM quarterly award winners receive a DA Certificate of Achievement as well as their name on a Perpetual Plaque.

Tobyhanna Army Depot is a recognized leader in providing world-class logistics support for command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems across the Department of Defense. Tobyhanna’s Corporate Philosophy, dedicated work force and electronics expertise ensure the depot is the Joint C5ISR provider of choice for all branches of the Armed Forces and industry partners.

Tobyhanna’s unparalleled capabilities include full-spectrum logistics support for sustainment, overhaul and repair, fabrication and manufacturing, engineering design and development, systems integration, post production software support, technology insertion, modification, foreign military sales and global field support to our joint warfighters.

About 4,000 personnel are employed at Tobyhanna, which is located in the Pocono Mountains of northeastern Pennsylvania. Tobyhanna Army Depot is part of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command. Headquartered at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, the command’s mission is to empower the Soldier with winning C5ISR capabilities.

