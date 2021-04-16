Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSRON-11 provides security to USNS Carl Brashear [Image 3 of 3]

    MSRON-11 provides security to USNS Carl Brashear

    GULF OF TADJOURA, DJIBOUTI

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    GULF OF TADJOURA (April 16, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors with Maritime Security Squadron Eleven make their way home after a seaward security mission in the Gulf of Tadjoura, on April 16, 2021. The Maritime Expeditionary Security Force is a core Navy capability that provides port and harbor security, high value asset security, and maritime security in the coastal and inland waterways.
    As per the SECNAV Memo of 4 March 2021, the use of masks aboard the patrol boats is relaxed due to the high-risk nature of operations, specifically in this photo the need for clear, audible and unrestricted visualization of verbal communication required for safe and effective operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSRON-11 provides security to USNS Carl Brashear [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

