MSRON-11 provides security to USNS Carl Brashear

PORT OF DJIBOUTI (April 16, 2021) A patrol boat with Maritime Security Squadron Eleven provides security for Military Sealift Command ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) at the Port of Djibouti, April 16, 2021. The Maritime Expeditionary Security Force is a core Navy capability that provides port and harbor security, high value asset security, and maritime security in the coastal and inland waterways. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

