U.S. Army Reserve Medical Career Day Event

Army recruits from throughout Columbus, Ohio visit the Army Reserve Center in Whitehall, Ohio for an Army Reserve medical career fair April 14, 2021. The purpose of the event was to educate future Soldiers on the many medical career options available in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trenton Fouche)

