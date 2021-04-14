Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve Medical Career Day Event [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Army Reserve Medical Career Day Event

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Spc. Trenton Fouche 

    U.S. Army, Columbus Recruiting Battalion

    Army recruits from throughout Columbus, Ohio visit the Army Reserve Center in Whitehall, Ohio for an Army Reserve medical career fair April 14, 2021. The purpose of the event was to educate future Soldiers on the many medical career options available in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trenton Fouche)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 09:45
    Photo ID: 6605854
    VIRIN: 210414-A-XJ169-482
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Medical Career Day Event [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    nurse
    jobs
    MOS
    What’s Your Warrior
    COVID-19

