A 103rd Medical Group aerospace medical technician prepares to administer the COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Connecticut, April 18, 2021. The Connecticut National Guard expanded COVID-19 vaccine availability to include TRICARE-enrolled dependents and retirees in accordance with the Department of Defense COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 09:25
|Photo ID:
|6605850
|VIRIN:
|210418-Z-DY403-096
|Resolution:
|4613x3460
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|EAST GRANBY, CT, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Connecticut Guard vaccinates dependents, retirees [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
