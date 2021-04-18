Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Guard vaccinates dependents, retirees

    Connecticut Guard vaccinates dependents, retirees

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    A vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table during a vaccination clinic at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Connecticut, April 18, 2021. The Connecticut National Guard expanded COVID-19 vaccine availability to include TRICARE-enrolled dependents and retirees in accordance with the Department of Defense COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Tucker)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 09:25
    Photo ID: 6605847
    VIRIN: 210418-Z-DY403-094
    Resolution: 3311x3311
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut Guard vaccinates dependents, retirees [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Vaccination
    103rd Airlift Wing
    Connecticut National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

