    Starting the journey [Image 3 of 3]

    Starting the journey

    RP, GERMANY

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Brandon Kimball, second from right, poses for a photo with U.S. Air Force Col. James A. Quinn, USAFE-AFAFRICA director of space forces, far right, Tech. Sgt. Christine Mixon, 319th Recruiting Squadron enlisted accessions recruiter, far left, and his family after taking the oath of enlistment at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 19, 2021. Kimball is the first recruit from Ramstein to enlist directly into the U.S. Space Force. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)

    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    319th Recruiting Squadron
    U.S. Space Force

