Brandon Kimball, second from right, poses for a photo with U.S. Air Force Col. James A. Quinn, USAFE-AFAFRICA director of space forces, far right, Tech. Sgt. Christine Mixon, 319th Recruiting Squadron enlisted accessions recruiter, far left, and his family after taking the oath of enlistment at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 19, 2021. Kimball is the first recruit from Ramstein to enlist directly into the U.S. Space Force. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 09:20 Photo ID: 6605839 VIRIN: 210419-F-WY757-0035 Resolution: 3058x2039 Size: 1.1 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Starting the journey [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.