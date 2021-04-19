Brandon Kimball, right, receives the oath of enlistment from U.S. Air Force Col. James A. Quinn, USAFE-AFAFRICA director of space forces, left, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 19, 2021. Kimball is the first recruit from Ramstein to enlist directly into the U.S. Space Force. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 09:20 Photo ID: 6605837 VIRIN: 210419-F-WY757-0008 Resolution: 3253x2169 Size: 1.04 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Starting the journey [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.