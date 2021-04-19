Brandon Kimball, right, receives the oath of enlistment from U.S. Air Force Col. James A. Quinn, USAFE-AFAFRICA director of space forces, left, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 19, 2021. Kimball is the first recruit from Ramstein to enlist directly into the U.S. Space Force. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 09:20
|Photo ID:
|6605837
|VIRIN:
|210419-F-WY757-0008
|Resolution:
|3253x2169
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Starting the journey [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS
