    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Supports Working Mothers with New Nursing Pods [Image 2 of 2]

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    An interior view of the new MAMAVA nursing pod at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY).

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 07:28
    Photo ID: 6605697
    VIRIN: 210225-N-YO710-063
    Resolution: 5700x3800
    Size: 9.39 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Supports Working Mothers with New Nursing Pods [Image 2 of 2], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NNSY
    25 FEB 2021
    Bldg. 298
    Breakroom
    Nursing Mothers Pod

